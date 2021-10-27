BBN star, Kemen, concerned with people who analyze other people’s crisis on social media

Reality star and fitness coach, Kemen real name Ekemini Aniefiok Ekerette has taken to his Instagram page to address people who are fond of analysing the turmoil of other people.

According to the Big Brother Naija Gobe contestant, people should not go on Instagram Live to discuss the issue of other people. He mentioned that it is a ‘foolish’ thing to do.

The reality star wrote;

“Yet we all think that we are wise 😶😶

Me sef where talk am I kuku no wise too cos e no suppose concern me.”

