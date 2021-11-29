BBN star, Khafi, speaks about resenting her husband, Gedoni, after birth of first child

Big Brother Naija star, Khafi Kareem spoke about how she resented her husband and fellow reality star, Gemini Ekpata after they welcomed their first child in August 2021.

In the tell-all video that Khafi published on her YouTube Channel on Monday, November 29, she revealed that she and her husband were apart for most of the pregnancy and also during delivery.

Gedoni had issues getting a visa to the UK, whereas Khafi, who grew up in London, didn’t have such a problem.

READ ALSO: BBN’s Maria Benjamin explains why she doesn’t share good news with Nigerians

The reality star confessed that she resented having to do pregnancy alone and at some point, she feared it was the beginning of the end for them.

She added that for the first week or more after she gave birth on her own, she felt resentful towards her husband.

Watch the couple speak below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now