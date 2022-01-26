BBN star, Khloe, reveals she attempted suicide after her lewd photos leaked in 2020

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe Abiri has revealed in a recent interview session with media personality Temisan Ahwieh that she attempted to take her life after her naked photo was shared online in 2020.

The reality star speaking during the session monitored by Ripples Nigeria revealed she almost succeeded in committing suicide, however, she was rescued and rushed to the hospital.

In 2020, the nude photo of the reality star surfaced on social media after she underwent her cosmetic surgery.

After the photo went viral, Khloe claims that she drank various chemicals and was “dead for almost 24 hours” before Alex and her sister broke her door and rushed her to the hospital.

She went further to state that she’s yet to identify who took the photo but she’s sure God is dealing with the person.

Watch the reality star’s revelation below.

