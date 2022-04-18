Entertainment
BBN star, Leo Da Silva, calls out women who flaunt excessive skin at events
Big Brother Naija Double Wahala star, Leo Da Silva has called out women who often flaunt excessive skin at events, especially in Lagos State.
Taking to his Twitter platform on Easter Sunday, April 17, Da Silva made his recent observation about the fashion trends displayed by ladies at events.
Read also: BBN star, Leo DaSilva, explains why Nollywood is yet to attain mainstream prominence
He mentioned that no event, especially a wedding ceremony in Lagos is complete without ladies adorning clothes with long slits and a net blouse to show the top of their chest.
The reality star wrote:
”No Lagos wedding picture is complete without ladies with a long slit to show their thighs and net blouse to show the top of the chest. Whoever started that style has doomed us all.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...