BBN star, Leo Da Silva, calls out women who flaunt excessive skin at events

Big Brother Naija Double Wahala star, Leo Da Silva has called out women who often flaunt excessive skin at events, especially in Lagos State.

Taking to his Twitter platform on Easter Sunday, April 17, Da Silva made his recent observation about the fashion trends displayed by ladies at events.

He mentioned that no event, especially a wedding ceremony in Lagos is complete without ladies adorning clothes with long slits and a net blouse to show the top of their chest.

The reality star wrote:

”No Lagos wedding picture is complete without ladies with a long slit to show their thighs and net blouse to show the top of the chest. Whoever started that style has doomed us all.”

