BBN star, Leo DaSilva, explains why Nollywood is yet to attain mainstream prominence

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Leo Dasilva in a Twitter post has explained why the Nigerian movie industry is yet to attain mainstream prominence.

Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, on Sunday morning, the reality star shared advice on how Nollywood can cement its spot on global stage.

According to the reality show star, Nollywood will never be global until huge talents get their shot.

Speaking further, DaSilva mentioned that the Nigerian music has gone global because people without connections can promote their songs via social media.

Read his thread below.

