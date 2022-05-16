BBN star Pere denies claim organizers are selling audition forms to prospective housemates

Pere Egbi, the second runner-up at the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes edition has denied allegations that the organizers of the show are selling audition forms to Nigerians.

Speaking via his Twitter page on Monday afternoon, the reality tv star stated that auditioning was free and everyone had equal access to participating in the competition.

Ripples Nigeria on Sunday, May 15 announced that the auditions for the seventh edition of BBNaija had kicked off and would come to a conclusion on May 30.

The announcement expectedly excited Nigerians and a handful of youths have shown interest in the competition. Albeit, there are several unverified sources claiming audition forms are acquired to stand a chance of participating in the game.

Addressing the allegations via his verified Twitter account, Pere wrote:

“Please BBNaija Auditions are free. No come dey ask me how much to buy form. ”

