Entertainment
BBN star, Saga shakes tables, says ‘It is old fashioned for women to play hard to get’
Nigerian reality star, Saga has slammed women who still play hard, when asked out, or for a relationship.
According to the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes housemate whose real name is Adeolu Okusaga, it is ‘old school for women to still play hard to get’ when they are approached by men.
Read also: BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes Reunion: Maria, Angel quarrel over ‘slut-shaming’ title
Taking to Twitter on Friday, June 17, the reality star wrote;
“You can’t go back and change the beginning but you can start now and change the ending.”
You can’t go back and change the beginning but you can start now and change the ending. pic.twitter.com/I5sd8nrn1Y
— Adeolu OkuSAGA (@SagaDeolu) June 17, 2022
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...