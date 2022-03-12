Entertainment
BBN star, Tega Dominic, drags people judging couples’ lives
Controversial Nigerian reality star, Tega Dominic has opined in her Instagram stories that women are more narcissistic than men.
Dominic’s statement on social media is coming on the heels of Dr. Justin Dean’s description about his soon-to-be ex-wife, Korra Obidi.
Earlier in the week, Dr. Justin Dean made a shocking announcement on social media when he revealed that he is divorcing his wife, popular Instagram dancer Korra Obidi.
The American Chiropractor and father of two had accused his wife of narcissism, cheating and lack of accountability.
Speaking via her Instagram stories, Tega mentioned that nobody knows what men and women go through in their secret places, hence, no one should judge the couple.
Reality tv star Tega Dominic comes for online bullies
The reality star had this to say:
“Women can be narcissistic too, not just men. Yáll just get off peoples back, all these one-sided judgements…!!!”
She continued, “Y’all don’t even know what men or women go through in their secret places.
Y’all should just stfu and stop being judgmental.”
