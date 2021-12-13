BBN star Wathoni explains how she lost endorsement deal not being controversial

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Wathoni has taken to the microblogging site, Twitter to narrate how she lost an endorsement deal because she wasn’t controversial enough.

The mother of one mentioned that she was prepared to sign the deal, albeit her inability to spark controversy would not see her secure the endorsement.

The reality star wrote:

”Was going to sign another endorsement before the year ends but they withdrew because I am not “controversial”

Omoooo my colleagues do you all the way if it brings food on the table.”

