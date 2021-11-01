Entertainment
BBN winner, WhiteMoney, says married people should not be allowed on the show
Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, real name Hazel Oyeze has expressed his opinion on married people participating in the reality show in a recent interview monitored by Ripples Nigeria.
Speaking with Media Room Hub, WhiteMoney said: “Big Brother, you know I love you so much, you made me a star, anything I asked, you always do for me, if you could do just one thing for me.
Scrap out married people from the show, for the sake of the platform. A lot of people said this year’s edition taught them a lot of things.
Married people are humans, not all of them have the strong zeal to wade up distraction. For instance, Tega is still suffering from her last experience in the show, same thing with Boma. The fans are still dr*gging them till today.”
