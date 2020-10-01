BBN: With N85m in his purse, Laycon’s alleged baby mama surfaces (Video) | Ripples Nigeria

Barely 24 hours after receiving the N85 million grand prize, a lady, whose name is yet to be confirmed, has surfaced on social media claiming to have a child for Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as ‘’Laycon”.

Laycon emerged as winner of the just concluded Big Brother Naija, Lockdown House, reality tv show, clinching the star prize of cash, car and others worth N85 million.

In a short video which has been making the rounds on social media, the lady alleged that Laycon slept with her after they both spent time at the Qilox nite club, after which she decided to pass the night with Laycon.

The lady in question went further to claim in the video that after the “one night stand” Laycon gave her his contact which she later found not to be correct when she tried to reach out to him.

“I started throwing up and having other symptoms of pregnancy a few months after the sexual intercourse occurred between us,” she said.

READ ALSO: Lagos, Ogun compete for #Laycon’s tax after BBNaija win

The lady in the video said that she decided to voice out when she saw Laycon on the popular BBnaija show.

However, Laycon has quickly denied the lady in the video through his media handlers, led by Nollywood actress Scarlet Gomez.

Gomez described the video as false, saying the BBN Lockdown winner doesn’t know the lady and has never met her.

“We don’t know her and Laycon has never seen her,” Gomez wrote on social media.

Join the conversation

Opinions