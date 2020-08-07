BBNAIJA 2020: 24hrs after wanting out, housemate, Lucy, begs to stay longer

Barely 24-hours after declaring that she wanted to exit the Big Brother Naija reality TV show because she was fed up with activities in the house, Lucy is singing a different tune.

The housemate who is considered one of the most toxic personalities in the ongoing contest has begged viewers and the organisers of the show to allow her stay longer in the house.

Lucy who revealed this while speaking with fellow housemate, Prince, on Thursday said she is homeless presently as her landlord asked her to move out at the end of August.

The Abuja-based housemate, therefore, appealed to viewers to help her stay longer in the show to at least be rewarded with money for house rent.

“Currently, I’m homeless because my landlord asked me to move out at the end of August.

“So Big brother house is my house but when I leave this house, I will start looking for another one hopefully but my things are presently with my friend.

READ ALSO: Organisers announce N85m grand prize for BBNaija season 5

“So Biggie please I cannot be kicked out so soon. Let me make at least N1m for house rent in a nice area in Lagos.

“Island is not for me, just the mainland,” Lucy told Prince.

Recall yesterday that Lucy during a discussion with fellow housemate Dorathy said she was fed up with housemates who were not taking her suggestions during tasks.

She said: “I’ll rather not be here than cause so many things in Biggie’s house. Let me just leave before I cause problems. I would learn from outside I don’t want to be seeing certain things.”

However, Dorathy advised her fellow housemate to stay, learn from other housemates and stop being too emotional.

Join the conversation

Opinions