BBNAIJA 2020: Tolani Baj, Wathoni, Brighto evicted

The ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBN) reality TV show just got more fierce, suspense-filled and exciting following the eviction of Tolani Baj, Florence Wathoni Anyansi and Ezekiel Bright “Brighto” Osemudiame.

The trio were up for eviction alongside other housemates including Tricky Tee, Lucy, Vee, Neo, Laycon, Prince, Erica & Kiddwaya, but unfortunately, they were all given the boot from the ongoing reality TV show by the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Speaking after her eviction on Sunday, Tolani Baj who moved back to Nigeria in 2018 after finishing her studies in the US said she didn’t expect to be evicted from the reality TV show because of the efforts she had put up in recent times, but conceded that she accepted her eviction in good faith.

In his words after he got evicted, Brighto said, “I wasn’t expecting this anyway, I think my eviction has to do with my relationship with Wathoni. Before I got to the Big Brother house I had no relationship but while in the house I got close to her and I think that may have been my greatest undoing.”

Wathoni, who reacted after her eviction, said she expected to be evicted from the show but not so soon as she was enjoying the house especially after she was getting close to fellow housemate Brighto whom she said made her happy after she initially felt ‘sick’ being in the house.

Tolani Baj, Wathoni and Brighto are the seventh, eight and ninth housemates to be evicted from the show after others including; Lilo, Ka3na, Tochi, Eric, Kaisha and Praise.

