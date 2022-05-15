BBNaija begins season 7 audition

Organisers of the Big Brother Naija have commenced the audition for the seventh edition of the reality television show.

The BBNaija announced this on its official social media platform on Sunday.

Nigerians were admonished to send a three-minute video of themselves on their hobbies, personal lives and career pursuit.

The statement read:

“Biggie is calling you back home 🙌🏾

#BBNaija Season 7 auditions are officially open, are you the next Efe, Miracle, Mercy, Laycon or Whitemoney?

This is your time to show Biggie what you’re all about 😉 audition here: https://t.co/0bTxRmotUw

“Audition now!”

See the promotional video on the event below.

