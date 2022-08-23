BBNaija: Biggie spares Chichi as she escapes disqualification

Biggie, the co-ordinator of the most watched Nigerian reality show, Big Brother Naija has decided to keep quarrelsome housemate, Chichi in the competition following her unruly behaviour in the competition.

Biggie revealed that despite not sending her out of the competition unceremoniously, she will however be punished. The co-ordinator of the show is yet to decide what the nature of her punishment would be, Biggie disclosed that it would be announced later today, Tuesday.

Barely 24 hours after the Level 1 and Level 2 housemates were merged on Sunday, Chichi instigated a kerfuffle in the house specifically against Diana. Chichi threatened to assault Diana for putting her clothes in her ‘man’ Deji’s wardrobe.

Several days ago, she was also engaged in a shouting contest with another housemate, Adekunle. This is after her ‘man’ Deji was moved from the now defunct Level 1 to Level 2 apartment.

Biggie called the housemate’s attention to the violation of one of the house rules on inciting other housemates to violence.

Chichi has since apologized to Big Brother and Diana for inciting the fight.

Watch the segment below.

Earlier in the competition, Ripples Nigeria reported the disqualification of former beauty queen, BEauty Tukura, barely two weeks into the competition. Despite petition and protest by fans of Beauty, the organizers of Big Brother Naija have preferred to keep the competition going.

