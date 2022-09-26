Entertainment
BBNaija: Chizzy emerges head of house for final week
Big Brother Naija rider housemate, Chizzy, emerged as the last Head of House for this season’s edition of the reality show on Monday.
The show coordinator, Biggie, announced Chizzy as the new head of the house after the housemates had their final HoH games on Monday evening.
Winning the challenge gives the housemate the chance of picking a deputy from the opposite gender and also enjoys the luxury of the HOH lounge.
He selected another rider housemate, Rachael, as his deputy.
Chizzy will lead the other housemates to the show’s grand finale on October 2.
It’s the final week of voting and viewers will get the chance to decide who is crowned the winner of the BBNaija Level Up Season next weekend with their votes.
The other contestants in the final are Bella, Phyna, Bryann, Adekunle, Chi Chi and Daniella.
