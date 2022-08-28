BBNaija contestant, Amaka, receives first strike for breaking house rules

A Big Brother Naija housemate, Amaka, was issued a strike on Sunday.

The housemate was issued the strike for repeatedly breaking Big Brother house’s rules on use of microphone.

The show Coordinator, Biggie, had on Sunday asked Amaka to read the rules of the house.

After reading the rules, Biggie issued the housemate a strike and warned that two more strikes would lead to her disqualification from the show.

He said: “Let’s assume you forgot the rule on microphone usage but Big Brother warned you severally but it fell on deaf ears.

READ ALSO: Kemi Olunloyo demands Phyna’s disqualification from BBNaija over misconduct

“You have mistaken Big Brother’s patience for weakness. You have been found guilty of breaking the house rules on microphone usage you are hereby issued a strike.

“Two more strikes and you’ll be disqualified.”

Biggie also warned housemates to stop whispering under their duvet.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now