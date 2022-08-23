BBNaija coordinator puts up all housemates for eviction

The Coordinator of Big Brother Naija, Biggie, on Monday put all housemates of the reality show for possible eviction on Sunday.

He told the housemates to nominate two persons each for eviction shortly after the Head of House games on Monday evening.

Chomzy, who emerged as the Head of House, later picked Eloswag as his deputy.

The duo will enjoy the Head of House benefits, including immunity from eviction.

At the end of the nomination process, Biggie called all the housemates to gather in the lounge.

He, therefore, announced that their nomination privilege has been removed for disobeying him.

The coordinator said the housemates dragged their feet where he told them to gather at the lounge.

Read also: BBNaija: Diana, Chichi clash over Deji as Biggie changes complexion of competition

Biggie added that at least one of the housemates would be evicted from the reality show next Sunday.

Only Chomzy and Eloswag are saved from eviction.

Read below how the housemates were nominated:

Doyin -Hermes & Rachel.

Eloswag –Doyin & Amaka.

Groovy –Adekunle & Doyin.

Danielle -Chichi & Hermes.

Amaka -Adekunle & Chichi.

Phyna -Adekunle & Hermes.

Racheal- Doyin and Sheggz.

Allysn – Chichi and Rachel.

Diana -Chichi & Sheggz.

Giddifia- Doyin and Chichi

Rachel -Doyin & Sheg.

Chizzy- Sheggz and Bella

Modella- Hermes and Amaka

Deji- Doyin and Diane

Dotun-Adekunle and Rachel

Chiomzy- Giddifia and Amaka

Chichi -Allyson & Adekunle.

Bryan -Chichi & Adekunle.

Shegzz- Adekunle and Rachel.

Adekunle – Sheggz and Bella.

Bella- Hermes and Amaka.

Hermes-Chichi and Doyin.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now