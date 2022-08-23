Entertainment
BBNaija coordinator puts up all housemates for eviction
The Coordinator of Big Brother Naija, Biggie, on Monday put all housemates of the reality show for possible eviction on Sunday.
He told the housemates to nominate two persons each for eviction shortly after the Head of House games on Monday evening.
Chomzy, who emerged as the Head of House, later picked Eloswag as his deputy.
The duo will enjoy the Head of House benefits, including immunity from eviction.
At the end of the nomination process, Biggie called all the housemates to gather in the lounge.
He, therefore, announced that their nomination privilege has been removed for disobeying him.
The coordinator said the housemates dragged their feet where he told them to gather at the lounge.
Biggie added that at least one of the housemates would be evicted from the reality show next Sunday.
Only Chomzy and Eloswag are saved from eviction.
Read below how the housemates were nominated:
Doyin -Hermes & Rachel.
Eloswag –Doyin & Amaka.
Groovy –Adekunle & Doyin.
Danielle -Chichi & Hermes.
Amaka -Adekunle & Chichi.
Phyna -Adekunle & Hermes.
Racheal- Doyin and Sheggz.
Allysn – Chichi and Rachel.
Diana -Chichi & Sheggz.
Giddifia- Doyin and Chichi
Rachel -Doyin & Sheg.
Chizzy- Sheggz and Bella
Modella- Hermes and Amaka
Deji- Doyin and Diane
Dotun-Adekunle and Rachel
Chiomzy- Giddifia and Amaka
Chichi -Allyson & Adekunle.
Bryan -Chichi & Adekunle.
Shegzz- Adekunle and Rachel.
Adekunle – Sheggz and Bella.
Bella- Hermes and Amaka.
Hermes-Chichi and Doyin.
