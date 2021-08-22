BBNaija couple, Gedoni and Khafi welcome first child

Big Brother Naija couple, Gedoni Ekpata and Khafi Kareem have announced the arrival of their first child, a boy.

The couple confirmed the arrival of their baby today, Sunday, August 22.

In the Instagram live monitored by Ripples Nigeria on Sunday evening, Khafi revealed her baby’s gender to be a male.

“Our Miracle is here, and HE is perfect.

Thank you to everyone who joined our live gender and BABY reveal – SURPRISEEEEEE!!!,” Khafi announced after the Instagram live.

Gedoni and Khafi met each other during Big Brother Naija pepper Dem edition in 2019.

They tied the knot at Ikoyi Marriage Registry on September 24th, 2020.

