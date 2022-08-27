BBNAIJA: Deji wins first Friday Night Games as lover, Chichi, nags Big Brother. Three other major headlines of week five

Finally, the segregation is over and the housemates are back to the traditional concept in the reality show, Big Brother Naija.

Last Sunday, Big Brother officially announced the end of the division of the contestants following the elimination of seven housemates who were all occupants from Level 2, the apartment also known as the ‘Trenches’.

The coalition of contestants from both houses, however came with its own drama as they struggled to get along for the first couple of days.

As a matter of fact, the twist in the complexion of the competition coerced a certain housemate to inform the show’s co-ordinator, Biggie there is a ‘cartel’ being formed in his house. This was stated by Diana, one of the housemates who was involved in a heated argument with another housemate, Chichi earlier in the week.

Since the abolishment of the ‘two-house’ system, housemates now have to fend for themselves and battle it out individually without enjoying certain privileges. The first major individual contest came on Friday night where Deji, a fake housemate emerged victorious.

Deji wins the first Friday Night Arena Games

Although he came into the competition late as a fake housemate, Deji has somehow managed to win the hearts of fans and not only that, he has made history this season by becoming the first Level Up contestant to win the Friday Night Arena Games.

It was a battle from all housemates in BBNaija week 5 Friday night Pocket Arena games, and Deji had the lowest time, becoming the winner of the Pocket Arena game in the Level Up series of the reality tv live show in Nigeria.

Deji had a fairytale run with his speed and determination through the challenges to win in a finishing minimum time.

Chichi breaks down as Biggie issues fresh punishment

For everything action, there would always be consequences. While Chichi’s love interest, Deji is making history in the competition despite not being an official contestant, the professional exotic dancer broke down in tears on Friday night after Biggie punished her for destroying her fellow housemate’s property.

Biggie had earlier in the week, issued punishment to Chichi for breaking properties belonging to Deji and Diana during a heated argument.

Chichi was given an exercise book and asked to fill all pages with “I will not destroy the property of my fellow Housemates”.

The housemate who started serving the punishment with immediate effect, however, stopped on Thursday.

Angered by her attitude towards the punishment, Biggie, shortly after the Wager task presentation on Friday gave Chichi an extra notebook to fill before Sunday.

The development broke Chichi down as she couldn’t control her tears. She is currently on punishment.

Watch Chichi shed tears below.

Anything can happen in the #BBNaija House, and as always Biggie had something up his sleeve for Chichi, and an unexpected Warning for Amaka. Click here👇🏾to watch the full highlight. — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) August 26, 2022



Amaka, Bryann clash following pool party

In the early hours of Friday, Amaka and Bryann had an altercation that nearly came to blows.

Bryann had weighed in on an argument between Modella and Amaka.

The Amaka versus Modella exchange began over the latter stating that Amaka enjoyed creating fights for “highlights”.

In a bid to defend Modella’s claims, what started as a conversation got heated rapidly.

Watch the segment below.

Bryann drags amaka for always being self centered 😞😔 #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/HkYXfAUZVT — MOSCO (@callmemosco) August 26, 2022

Deji looks to end affair with Chichi following her ‘obsessive’ behavior

Deji has revealed that he is tired of the ongoing relationship with Chichi.

His confession comes days after Deji revealed to Biggie during a diary room session that he was interested in Chichi. However, he seems to have changed his mind about his affection towards Chichi.

In a recent conversation with Dotun, the fake housemate stated that he has grown weary of the attention he’s been getting from Chichi.

The fake housemate lamented her ‘obsessive’ behavior presumably worsened by the merging of the houses.

Watch the video:

I don’t understand how you can go after a girl, initiates kisses, she declines, took advantage of when she was emotional to kiss her twice when you thought you were leaving and when she finally gives in, you start saying shit behind her. Chi Chi doesn’t deserve this 💔 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/M7PIRJQwHN — AE (@AssistantEbukaa) August 24, 2022

Hermes refuses to end his polyamorous relationship to please Allysyn

Hermes, a renowned polygamist has informed his co-housemate and lover, Allysyn, that he can never leave his other girlfriends for her.

The choreographer informed fans and show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on the day of his unveiling that he was in a relationship with two women and they are aware of the situation.

In recent weeks, Allysyn has become fond of Hermes and she wants to enter into a monogamous relationship with Hermes. However, he disagrees with her notion, he wants her to become his 3rd girlfriend.

Allyson later informed Daniella, she’s even tired of him (Hermes) and regrets giving him attention.

