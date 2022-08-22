BBNaija: Diana, Chichi clash over Deji as Biggie changes complexion of competition

Diana and Chichi engaged in a fierce altercation on the first night of the official merging of all the contestants in the ongoing Big Brother Naija competition.

The two former Level One (Island) housemates got into a shouting contest after the first merger. This moment proved significant in the seventh edition of the Big Brother Naija Level Up competition as fans were at the edge of their seats to watch what would unravel.

On Sunday night, Diana and Chichi got messy after Chichi flung Diana’s clothes from her ‘man’ Deji’s wardrobe.

Things got messy very quickly between the ladies with other housemates dragging them apart to avoid fisticuffs.

Watch the segment below.

Those of you that were asleep, This is what happened whilst y’all were sleeping! Diana and Chichi were in a huge fight…. Apparently Chichi got jealous because Diana put some of her things in Deji’s locker and that made Chichi angry! #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/wbtraUCz79 — Marie Kent 👸👑🌹 (@TeamLiquorose) August 22, 2022

Moments after the bout, Deji had something to say about Diana and Chichi’s altercation.

The UK-based Nigerian model had a lot of derogatory remarks to make about Chichi, he called her a ‘market woman’ during his conversation with another housemate, Dotun.

Listen to what he has to say;

Karma is always ready to serve hot hot. Both Deji and his chi chi enjoying it as e dey hot.

Biggie better give that local nuisance a strike today. We will come back to how she violated my babe for doing absolutely nothing to her. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/Idh2l3f8Nu — DOYIN'S ATTORNEY ☀️☀️ (@DoctorAyo_) August 22, 2022

