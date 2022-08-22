Entertainment
BBNaija: Diana, Chichi clash over Deji as Biggie changes complexion of competition
Diana and Chichi engaged in a fierce altercation on the first night of the official merging of all the contestants in the ongoing Big Brother Naija competition.
The two former Level One (Island) housemates got into a shouting contest after the first merger. This moment proved significant in the seventh edition of the Big Brother Naija Level Up competition as fans were at the edge of their seats to watch what would unravel.
On Sunday night, Diana and Chichi got messy after Chichi flung Diana’s clothes from her ‘man’ Deji’s wardrobe.
Read also:Ex-BBNaija housemate, Arinola, speaks on bisexuality
Things got messy very quickly between the ladies with other housemates dragging them apart to avoid fisticuffs.
Watch the segment below.
Those of you that were asleep, This is what happened whilst y’all were sleeping! Diana and Chichi were in a huge fight…. Apparently Chichi got jealous because Diana put some of her things in Deji’s locker and that made Chichi angry! #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/wbtraUCz79
— Marie Kent 👸👑🌹 (@TeamLiquorose) August 22, 2022
Moments after the bout, Deji had something to say about Diana and Chichi’s altercation.
The UK-based Nigerian model had a lot of derogatory remarks to make about Chichi, he called her a ‘market woman’ during his conversation with another housemate, Dotun.
Listen to what he has to say;
Karma is always ready to serve hot hot. Both Deji and his chi chi enjoying it as e dey hot.
Biggie better give that local nuisance a strike today. We will come back to how she violated my babe for doing absolutely nothing to her. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/Idh2l3f8Nu
— DOYIN'S ATTORNEY ☀️☀️ (@DoctorAyo_) August 22, 2022
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...