BBNaija evictee, Boma, issues stern warning to Cubana Chief Priest

Recently evicted Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Boma Akpore has issued a stern warning to Nigerian socialite and club owner, Cubana Chief Priest for making snide remarks about him over an amoral affair with his fellow contestant, Tega Dominic.

Boma who has continued to be chastised for having an affair with married BBNaija star, Tega during their time in the house reprimanded the socialite, Chief Priest.

He told the Chief Priest to ‘stay out of his business’ and to ‘keep my name out of your mouth’.

Cubana Chief Priest had taken to his Instagram page a couple of days ago to reprimand Boma for disrespecting Tega. He stated that Boma will someday face the wrath of God.

Here is what Cubana wrote at the time;

Addressing his statement, watch Boma speak below.



Boma Akpore was eliminated from the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes season on Sunday, September 5 alongside Tega and two others during the first ever King Size Eviction show.

