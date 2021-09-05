BBNAIJA: Game over as Tega, Michael, two others head home

Four more housemates were evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show on Sunday.

The quartet – Tega, Peace, Michael, and Boma – left the house on Sunday evening at the end of the “King Size” eviction earlier announced by organisers of the show.

The housemates left the show after six weeks of fun, games, tasks, and, of course, mild controversy.

Tega, who addressed the housemates after her eviction, revealed how much she missed her husband despite the open displays of affection for Boma, who was also evicted from the show.

She said: “I miss my husband, my son, and my mum. I can’t even explain it.

When asked by the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, if she would miss Boma, Tega added: “Yes, he is my friend.”

The duo were caught in bed together last week.

The housemate claimed that what she did with Boma in the house was just a strategy between them to entertain the show viewers.

Michael, who was with Jackie B throughout his stay in the house, was evicted after about two months.

He was brought into the house alongside Kayvee, Queen, and JMK two weeks after the show commenced.

Peace emerged the first runner-up in one of the house tasks.

This earned her N1.5 million and an all-expense-paid trip to One Africa Music Festival in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

