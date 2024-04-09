BBNaija: Group calls out Multichoice for failing to fulfill promises made to Phyna

The organisers of the Big Brother Naija (BBN) reality TV show have been called out for failing to fulfill the promises made to Ijeoma Otabor, aka Phyna, -the winner of the 2023 edition.

The delay in fulfilling promises made has forced the Practitioners of Content Creating, Skit-making and Influencers Guild of Nigeria (PCCSIGN) to write a petition to Multichoice Nigeria, the organisers of Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

In a letter dated Monday and uploaded on its Instagram page, PCCSIGN stated that Phyna was still owed a portion of the money she won from the show two years later. The statement was written by the organization’s acting national president, Michael Obinna Nwabufor.

The PCCSIGN noted in the statement that failure to assist in “the release of the prizes” from the sponsors would “reflect poorly on the sponsors” and “undermine the integrity of the show.”

The letter reads in part : “We, the Practitioners of Content Creating, Skit-making, and Influencers Guild (PCCSIGN), writes to you on behalf of ijeoma Josephina Otabor, known as “Phyna’, a valued member of our guild, regarding the outstanding debts owed by Quidax Global (1BTC = $70,052.00), Seven-Up Bottling Company (Pepsi) (1 year supply of Pepsi products), Travelbeta – A trip for 2 to Dubai, and Evans Industries (Unik Soap) – 1 year supply of soap product, which constitute part of the prizes she won as the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7 (Level Up), held from July 23rd to October 2nd, 2022.”

The guild demanded that Multichoice help release the awards that the aforementioned companies owed Phyna, stressing the importance of sponsors of the Big Brother Naija series honoring their pledges to the reality TV show’s victors.

“Failure to fulfill promised prizes not only reflects poorly on the sponsors but also undermines the integrity of the show and raises doubts in public opinion,” the letter added.

