BBNaija housemate, Angel, reveals her mother had her at the age of 16

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Angel, 21, has revealed that her mother gave birth to her at the tender age of 16.

The 21-year-old writer made this known during her conversation with fellow contestant, Boma in the kitchen on Friday afternoon.

The duo was having a conversation about who manages Angel’s social media page. When Boma asked her, Angel replied, “My father.”

Read also: Maria, Pere are the BBN wild cards: Here is what will happen on Sunday

In disbelief, he told her that she was lying but Angel reaffirmed her claims. Boma said, “You seem like you have a young father.”

Then she answered, “Yea, my mum had me when she was 16.”

She went further to reveal that her parents are quite young, telling 34-year-old Boma that he is almost her mother’s age.

Join the conversation

Opinions