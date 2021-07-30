Entertainment
BBNaija housemate, Angel, reveals her mother had her at the age of 16
Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Angel, 21, has revealed that her mother gave birth to her at the tender age of 16.
The 21-year-old writer made this known during her conversation with fellow contestant, Boma in the kitchen on Friday afternoon.
The duo was having a conversation about who manages Angel’s social media page. When Boma asked her, Angel replied, “My father.”
Read also: Maria, Pere are the BBN wild cards: Here is what will happen on Sunday
In disbelief, he told her that she was lying but Angel reaffirmed her claims. Boma said, “You seem like you have a young father.”
Then she answered, “Yea, my mum had me when she was 16.”
She went further to reveal that her parents are quite young, telling 34-year-old Boma that he is almost her mother’s age.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....