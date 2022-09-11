BBNaija housemate, Bella issued strike

Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate, Bella Okagbue has been issued a strike by Biggie.

The Level Up contestant received the strike on Sunday for inciting provocation.

On Thursday, Rachel had cooked beef, and chicken stew and all housemates lined up to collect their food. Rachel dished chicken for Bella, but she requested beef because she does not eat chicken.

Rachel then told her that beef was for housemates who worked in the kitchen but later gave her one.

However, Sheggz, Bella’s boyfriend, however, got upset, saying ”Rachel should not have given Bella chicken because she has stayed long enough in the house to know that she doesn’t eat chicken.”

He also said she was stupid.

Angered by the statement, Rachel insulted Sheggz and added that his generation is stupid.

Bella, therefore, got angry and shoved the food at Rachel, and it poured on the dining.

Speaking on Sunday, Biggie issued a strike to Bella for provocation.

He said, “you crossed the line of provocation by taking the food to Rachel’s face.”

He added that after two more strikes, she will be evicted from the show.

