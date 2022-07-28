BBNaija housemate, Eloswag campaigns for Peter Obi in reality show

The current head of house of the Big Brother Naija Level Up edition, Eloswag, has sent social media agog after he wore a shirt showing support for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In a viral photos making the rounds on social media on Thursday, the housemate spotted a sweatshirt with the inscription “Be Obedient and Useful,” a term that has become popular among supporters of the ex-Anambra State governor and his running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed.

As Nigerians count down to the 2023 elections, several youths have been rooting for Obi as they consider him the most suitable person to lead the country at this time.

Eloswag support for the LP candidate has therefore endeared him to followers of the popular TV reality show.

See the photo below.

Here is what Nigerians have to say.

The biggest and most impactful thing I have seen so far from BBNaija

Eloswag📌 “BE OBEDIENT And Useful”#PeterObi4President #BBNaijaS7 pic.twitter.com/wI0myPgfo3 — crypto INC (@ukange_davidx) July 28, 2022

Wisconsin students are too smart abeg. Eloswag with that obedient and useful wear go win plenty people vote. Nice one my guy!!! #Eloswag — Sir Tunji (@Horlartunjee1) July 28, 2022

Eloswag: Be Obedient and Useful

Naira. $300billion. Eloswag. Good luck Jonathan. Neymar. Tuchel. Barca. Abuja. Nnamdi kanu. Peterobi. 86years. Crypto currency. Pinetworkupdates. #30BG https://t.co/knHpBDNF7m — Leo Kendrick (@Leonardoodinaka) July 28, 2022

Eloswag has shown us that he is #obidient, he has our votes all the way✊ #BBNaijaLevelUp…@renoomokri you useless fellow and you said Bbnaija is killing the Obedient vibe, The obedient movement is everywhere shame on you😂 pic.twitter.com/ub7b7iDJnV — Masters (@Ayo_masters) July 28, 2022

VAR Decision: No Foul. No Red Card. Obedient (not OBIdient) and Useful (not Yusuful) are no political campaign materials. Smart Eloswag or just a lucky chap. We wouldn't know. At least not now.😁#BBNaija #princewilliamaffair #PrinceOfPegging pic.twitter.com/LcNkYAi2LY — MELLY. Bella⚡ Stan Account ❤💙 (@MellyAttorney) July 28, 2022

Na like ds Eloswag carry obedient's slogan carry himself trabaye, everybody with diff strategies.

Look at those saying among d so called obedients dt BBN is distraction saying Na him be their new candidate now, if ds guy no come be real distraction, wetin come be?#BBNajia — Sharon Abel. (@lizbethsharon2) July 28, 2022

With the Eloswag stunt on #Bbnaija the obedient and useful campaign is strategically and structurally taking a different cause, the Emilocorn didn't see it coming 😂😂😂 — BEARDED SAⓂ️URAI (@seunfowowe) July 28, 2022

Eloswag can defend himself. The organizers have nothing against him because he used OBEDIENT and USEFUL instead of OBIdient and YUSful. Regardless, OBIdient fans got the message clearly. There's no law against using OBEDIENT and USEFUL in the house 🔥- Solomon Uche pic.twitter.com/6OVa2CiKWc — DR.PENKING™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 #PeterObi (@drpenking) July 28, 2022

Biggie: Eloswag, why are you putting on a t-shirt with a motto of a movement inside the house? Eloswag: I knew beforehand that i will eventually win the HOH, this is to remind house mates to be Obedient to the house rules and be Useful till my tenor elapse. Aso rock igbos mumu pic.twitter.com/PeLe4BGRZc — Iheanacho #PeterObi4President ☀️💰💰 (@HopeIheanacho) July 28, 2022

So Eloswag is putting on a hoodie that says “Be Obedient and Useful” at the back. At least those people shouting BBN will make people lose focus can now see that even inside the Big Brother house, strategic campaign is still going down. — LERRY 👑 (@_AsiwajuLerry) July 28, 2022

