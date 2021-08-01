Entertainment
BBNaija housemate, Maria accuses fellow contestant, Yerins, of sexual harassment
Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes contestant, Maria has revealed that she nabbed her colleague, Yerins, staring at her while she was showering in the bathroom.
Maria was reporting this to other housemates on Saturday night after their first house party.
During her conversation with housemates Saga, Pere, Nini and Arin, Maria alleged that Yerins ogled her in the shower while she was taking a bath.
When she caught his eyes in the mirror, she claimed he smiled and began singing popular lyrics of her name.
The mixed race realtor described the event as disgusting and unacceptable. But she did not share plans to escalate the issue with Big Brother.
If investigated, Yerins stands a chance of instant disqualification for violating Big Brother’s sexual harassment rule.
Recall the same fate befell 2017 BBNaija Season 2 housemate, Kemen who got disqualified for sexually harassing TBoss.
