Entertainment
BBNaija housemate, Nini to leave show for 24 hours
A Big Brother Naija housemate, Nini, was on Tuesday asked to prank her colleagues by leaving the house for 24 hours.
She was one of the housemates listed for possible next Sunday.
During Nini’s diary session with Big Brother, the 26-year-old housemate was directed to carry out the task as a top-secret.
