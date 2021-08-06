BBNaija housemate, Whitemoney claims he once hawked puff puff

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Whitemoney has said that he once sold the popular snack, ‘puff puff’ in Yaba market, Lagos State.

Whitemoney, real name Hazel Oyeye Onou spoke about his humble beginnings during a conversation with fellow housemate, Arin on Thursday night.

The fan-favourite stated that he struggled to make ends meet, while growing up; the 29-year-old businessman further revealed that he was often assaulted and bullied by hoodlums on the streets of Lagos whenever he was hawking his snacks at the time.

Whitemoney said “If you mistakenly put me inside a helicopter. If I sit and look at it, I’ll be able to do it,”

He added;

“The hustle is so much that I cannot remember some of the things I did. I did many things. I sold puff puff at Yaba, with a Ghanaian friend.

“What he does is that: he fries it, and then he’ll use my face to sell it to the UNILAG (University of Lagos) girls. They’ll come and buy puff puff. Very sweet puff puff.”

Arin asked, “Oh my God, did you guys have a stationary?”

“Yes, we had a stand at a junction in Yaba,” Whitemoney said.

Hearing the story, Arin said she found Whitemoney very inspiring.

Whitemoney has become one of the most popular housemates from the ongoing Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes edition specifically because of his personality.

Watch whitemoney speak about his humble beginnings to his colleague below.

Whitemoney is up for possible eviction this weekend alongside Yerins, Beatrice, Yousef and Niyi.

