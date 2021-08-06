BBNaija housemate, Whitemoney, livid after Maria trashed his food

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes, Whitemoney was seen throwing tantrums on Friday afternoon after one-half of the competition’s wildcard, Maria threw away the breakfast he prepared.

The infuriated Whitemoney spoke to other housemates about his displeasure with Maria’s actions; first, he mentioned that he does not like her insensitive statement, also, her disposal of the breakfast is simply cruel because she failed to recognize his effort.

Whitemoney further mentioned that Maria’s fellow wildcard, Pere also disapproved of what she did. The businessman stated that he has lost respect for Maria and nothing can mend their friendship due to what she has done.

READ ALSO: BBNaija housemate, Whitemoney claims he once hawked puff puff

Watch the moment below.

https://web.facebook.com/fasanmi.abiolasteve/videos/586504092760072/?t=90

On Monday, August 2, the wildcards, Maria and Pere both nominated Whitemoney alongside four others for a possible eviction this coming Sunday. Other nominees include, Yerins, Yousef, Niyi and Beatrice.

Join the conversation

Opinions