Entertainment
BBNaija housemate, Whitemoney, livid after Maria trashed his food
Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes, Whitemoney was seen throwing tantrums on Friday afternoon after one-half of the competition’s wildcard, Maria threw away the breakfast he prepared.
The infuriated Whitemoney spoke to other housemates about his displeasure with Maria’s actions; first, he mentioned that he does not like her insensitive statement, also, her disposal of the breakfast is simply cruel because she failed to recognize his effort.
Whitemoney further mentioned that Maria’s fellow wildcard, Pere also disapproved of what she did. The businessman stated that he has lost respect for Maria and nothing can mend their friendship due to what she has done.
READ ALSO: BBNaija housemate, Whitemoney claims he once hawked puff puff
Watch the moment below.
https://web.facebook.com/fasanmi.abiolasteve/videos/586504092760072/?t=90
On Monday, August 2, the wildcards, Maria and Pere both nominated Whitemoney alongside four others for a possible eviction this coming Sunday. Other nominees include, Yerins, Yousef, Niyi and Beatrice.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...