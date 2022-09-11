Entertainment
BBNaija introduces plot twist as Level 3 is unveiled
The organizers of the ongoing Big Brother Naija Level Up show on Sunday introduced a new level to the competition.
The new apartment would be dubbed Level 3.
The twist of the new house was shared in a Twitter post on Sunday evening via the official handle of Big Brother Naija.
At the commencement of the seventh edition of the reality show, housemates were divided into two different houses, Level 1 and Level 2. However, after several weeks into the competition, the separate houses were dissolved as housemates reverted to the traditional Big Brother Naija concept.
However, the organizers on Sunday unveiled a ‘level 3’ house but it is yet to be known, what impact this will have on the housemates or what to expect.
READ ALSO: Doyin, Bryann, four others face possible eviction from BBNaija
Making the disclosure about the new house, the organizers wrote on their official Twitter handle, “Omo Big Brother, don come again, oh! There is a new Level 3.”
See the video of what the level three house looks like.
Omo Big Brother, don come again, oh! There is a new Level 3 👀 . To keep up with all the #BBNaija gist, follow @bigbronaija on Instagram and visit our official website 👇🏿.
— Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) September 11, 2022
At the time of this publication, the three evicted housemates who were evicted from the show on Sunday are the occupants of the house.
The current occupants include Doyin, Eloswag and Chomzy.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...