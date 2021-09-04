BBNAIJA KING SIZE EVICTION: Which housemate goes home on Sunday?

On Sunday, September 5 there will be no hiding place for any Shine Ya Eyes housemate as everyone is up for a possible eviction aside from the two current Head of House representatives, Jackie B and JayPaul.

The recently announced King Size eviction show will see more than two housemates leave the competition.

No one has a definite idea of what the King Size eviction will be about, however, viewers should expect one of the favorites to take a bow and leave the house.

On Friday, September 3, the official social handles of the show organizers unveiled plans for what has been tagged a ‘King Size Eviction’ this Sunday.

With no further details announced, fans have turned to speculating how king size the evictions will be, some suggesting that no less than five housemates will exit the reality show on Sunday.

Recall at the previous Eviction show, three housemates were eliminated, therefore, this King Size show will be pivotal at this point of the competition.

A total of 15 contestants were nominated on Monday; including Liquorose and Pere who had just finished their tenure as the Head of House and deputy respectively.

It is quintessential we talk about the role of Big Brother in protecting major players in the competitions. Last Sunday, Nigerians witnessed the shock eviction of 29-year-old Real estate agent, Maria Benjamin.

No one saw it coming, Maria seemed to be designated to be amongst the final five housemates in the house. Apparently, it is never going to happen, she has been eliminated and this is where Big Brother’s strategy should be questioned.

The question must be asked, why are the Head of House leaders not allowed to participate in the HOH games immediately after their tenure?

The second question is: why is there no immunity for the leaders stepping aside?

In the game of chess, the Kings and the Queens are usually the most protected, they are not vulnerable to the attack of the pawns who could be instrumental in determining the outcome of the game.

It is time Big Brother organizers tighten all loose ends.

Should Liquorose and Pere be amongst those possible housemates to be evicted on Sunday, the show could see a drastic decline in viewership.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed and await the convener, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu read out the results on Sunday evening.

In the meantime, Ripples Nigeria will be delivering a profound explanation to why some housemates will be leaving on Sunday and the favorites will remain for another week.

1. Tega



The controversy hovering around Tega Dominic is immense. The only remaining married housemate in the competition could be on her way out as the show is taking a devastating toll on her marriage.

She could be the first to be evicted on the special King Size eviction show. The audience will understand, she is currently in a dire situation and she needs to find a balance in her personal life.

2. Boma



Hollywood actor, Boma has continued to prove that he is one of the major contestants in the competition. He emerged as the second HOH in the second week of the competition, however, his recent fling with married housemate, Tega Dominic and feud with 21-year-old housemate, Angel could be his own undoing.

Since Boma enjoys tooting his own horn, this eviction nomination would unveil the strength and loyalty of his fanbase.

3. Pere



Nicknamed General Pere due to his stern personality and autocratic disposition during his time as the Head of House a couple of weeks ago, Pere has continued to give the audience a memorable show.

He is playing the role of the villain and he is just the bad guy in a movie.

Will he be evicted on Sunday?

This competition is immense with drama and plot twist, hence, it is tedious to predict what could happen at the eviction show.

Pere might not be going anywhere soon. He brings a balance to the show.

4. Nini & Saga



Without Nini there is no Saga, without Saga there is no Nini. The elimination of either of the housemates would affect the other in nefarious ways.

It would be heartbreaking to watch either housemate without the other, especially Saga without Nini. Saga’s obsession with Nini cannot be composed in words, only he knows why he can’t let her out of his sight for split seconds.

Watch the Saturday night parties, the Friday pool parties and even in the morning when they wake up, he is always by her side.

We hope neither of them gets evicted, because someone is going to definitely suffer a mental breakdown. You read it here first!

5. Emmanuel



Viewers often forget there is an housemate named Emmanuel. He could be on his way out on Sunday should the viewers forget to vote for him.

6. Angel



The youngest housemate in the history of Big Brother, Angel has been doing well for herself. She is a fan favorite and would not be leaving the competition this week.

As a matter of fact, her recent altercation with Hollywood actor, Boma will see her garner enough ‘pity votes’. Nigerians love an underdog story, ask Laycon from the Lockdown edition.

7. Peace



Peace is one of the smartest housemates in the competition. Subtle, cunning and charming; she has been playing her cards right, however, the general nomination for eviction might trip her feet a little, will she stumble? We would have to wait till Sunday evening to give a feedback.

READ ALSO: ‘Ban BBNaija for promoting immorality and corruption,’ MURIC tells Nigerian govt

8. Liquorose



Liquorose is one of the favorites to win the Shine Ya Eyes edition. She is a strong contestant, therefore, she is not going home anytime soon.

9. Whitemoney



Nigerians have fallen in love with Whitemoney. The charismatic enigma has found a way to win the hearts of viewers through his hilarious personality and various talents.

Whitemoney has been up for eviction several times and he has scaled on those occasions, this time won’t be different. He won’t be eliminated on Sunday, he will be saved for another week to enthrall viewers.

10. Michael



This is the first time budding artiste Michael will be put up for a possible eviction. He has been described as cool, calm and talented, it would be interesting to watch how his fanbase give their support for him.

11. Queen



Queen survived eviction one week ago, she is up for another eviction this week. Will she survive another eviction scare? No one knows just yet.

12. Cross



Cross is still healing from discovering that his love interest, Saskay is actually into deputy Head of House, JayPaul. It has been a bitter-sweet week for Cross, after surviving eviction scare on Sunday, he found himself in the elimination sect the following day. Life can be cruel sometimes.

Several days later, he found his love interest kissing another housemate. Let’s see what Sunday has in store for Cross.

13. Yousef



Yousef is a well loved housemate despite not being the typical talkative or sanguine individual. His fans who hail predominantly from Jos, Plateau State and Abuja have revealed that they are prepared to support their main man till the last day.

It is safe to say Yousef isn’t going anywhere. A couple of weeks ago, Yousef’s students and colleagues in Abuja established a billboard to support their favorite.

Yousef is well loved, that’s what Big Brother is all about, it’s a game of admiration and numbers.

14. Saskay



Saskay is still one of the most exciting housemates to watch, her sudden spark with JayPaul could see her win new fans should their ship eventually sail.

However, her fanbase must vote for her should they want to see her relationship with JayPaul take shape.

Join the conversation

Opinions