BBNaija Level Up: Five talking points from week 2

On Sunday, July 31, two new housemates were introduced to the ongoing Big Brother Naija Level Up competition. Although the other contestants have no idea Deji (an occupant of Level 1) and Modella (resident of Level 2) are fake housemates, both auxiliary participants of the show have been able to entertain the audience within days of their introduction and they are gradually instigating conundrum in the hearts of their supposed fellow housemates, especially Deji.

While most ladies have no idea Deji is a fake housemate, the likes of Doyin and Allysyn have been unable to hide their affection and admiration for him. As a matter of fact, during a heart-to-heart conversation between Doyin and Deji, she made known to him what she thinks about him.

Deji has exposed Doyin, she is a vulnerable contestant who is seeking love.

As for Allysyn, she wants to be with Deji, however, she understands that Adekunle, another housemate might actually be into her. She is in-between two gorgeous men, she doesn’t want to lose either.

Biggie specifically instructed Deji and Modella to bring chaos into the competition. He mentioned it during their respective daily sessions on Wednesday.

This week’s episode of Big Brother Naija included a few twists and turns, strikes and warnings, drama and pandemonium. Here are five moments that we gathered from the second week of the ongoing Big Brother Naija Level Up season.

1. Level one housemates win week 2 wager task

The houses were directed to create a unique sports game. Level one housemates got 1500 pocket naira for their Saturday grocery shopping.

Disappointment was visible on the faces of the Level 2 Housemates as they suffered yet another loss this week, they lost the Thursday Showmax drama task to Level 1 housemates as well.

2. Bryann laments lack of food in the level two house

Bryann had quite a lot to get off his chest after the house lost their wager task especially as they could go the entire week without food supplies. As part of their punishment for losing, there would be no benevolence from Biggie until further notice.

3. Sheggz breaks down as he recounts how his father abandoned his family

Sheggz shared a brief narrative pertaining to his background.

Speaking during his vulnerable moment with his love interest, Bella, Sheggz recounted how his father abandoned his mom and siblings to relocate to Nigeria in a bid to provide and offer them a life of comfort.

According to the professional footballer, his dad’s absence made him become privy to details of their marriage very early on in his life.

4. Beauty embarrases Phyna after Thursday night event

On Thursday night, Beauty was criticized by social media users after she dragged fellow contestant, Phyna off her man, Groovy after their pool party.

Specifically, Beauty, Groovy, Bryann and some housemates were in the room when Phyna, who wasn’t in a clear state, moved towards Groovy.

Ever the protecting girlfriend, Beauty dragged Phyna, who was already making touchy moves to Groovy.

In the process of separating the two, Beauty dragged Phyna by her pants and her buttocks were exposed to the viewers.

This action has irritated many as they slammed the beauty queen for being too obsessive.

Meanwhile, Beauty was issued her first strike by Biggie on Sunday, July 31.

5. Love Triangle: Groovy admits to Biggie he likes Ilebaye despite being in an affair with Beauty

Groovy, one of the most popular male housemates this season, has admitted his feelings for Ilebaye.

The reality tv star confessed this during their first secret diary session with Biggie.

Groovy admitted that he has feelings for Beauty and Ilebaye, who are sworn enemies.

Groovy wasn’t the only one with a love confession.

Housemates like- Bryann, Ilebaye, Khalid, Cyph, Jess, Daniella, and Hermes admitted their love interests.

Bryann: Daniella

Ilebaye: Kess

Cyph: Daniella

Kess: Daniella

Daniella: Bryann

Groovy: Beauty and Ilebaye

Hermes: Chichi

