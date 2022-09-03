BBNaija Level Up: Sheggz dragged for ’emotionally abusing’ Bella, four other talking points from Week 6

The seventh week of the ongoing Big Brother Naija Level Up competition commenced on a negative note following the devastating elimination of Amaka, one of the most interesting contestants in this edition. Viewers of the reality tv show dubbed her elimination unfair as it came during a week day and not the traditional Sunday eviction show.

It is important to note that this would not be the first time a Big Brother Naija contestant would be evicted from the competition on a week day. In previous seasons, housemates had surprisingly been kicked out of the show on week days for several reasons including disqualification or failing to win a significant contest. Hence, Amaka’s elimination is not historic.

Equally, aside from the current Head of House, Dotun who would not be facing eviction this coming week, every other housemate understands that they could be leaving the house this coming Sunday. Unlike the last eviction show where fake housemate, Modella was sent packing for failing to carry out Biggie’s assignment, at least two housemates would be leaving the competition this weekend.

Everyone, including Dotun’s deputy, Daniella could be sent packing. Due to the fate that awaits the housemates on Sunday, the timorous housemates who are in romantic relationships try to discuss what the future holds for them when they “go outside the house”.

Here are five talking points from the seventh week of the BBNaija Level Up competition.

Questions raised about Sheggz’s ‘unhealthy’ obsession with Bella

Sheggz came into the competition as a natural fan favourite due to his good looks and charming personality, the footballer later entered into a relationship with another contestant, Bella, establishing the union dubbed ‘Shella’ by netizens.

As time went on, Sheggz became very possessive of Bella, giving her orders and restricting her from bonding with other housemates, especially the male contestants. As a matter of fact, both contestants received stern warning from the show coordinator, Biggie, one week ago for failing to contribute significantly to a particular task after they were paired with different contestants.

On Thursday, a segment between Sheggz and Bella raised eyebrows after the footballer hurled insults at his lover for failing to yield to his instruction.

The conversation was specifically about food.

“You struggle with instructions.

I told you don’t open it.

Why can’t you listen.

Because you’re who? Somebody cannot even have a girlfriend that listens,” Sheggz heatedly said in the brief argument that ended almost immediately it started.

Watch the segment below.

Sheggz to Bella: "You're actually sick. You're not well" " You struggle with instructions. I told you don't open it. Why can't you listen. Bcos you're who?" Somebody cannot even have a gf that listens. Bella run for your dear life dear 😒#BBNaija #BBNaijaS7 pic.twitter.com/3kXd1DZXwz — Zeebaby (@Softyetfirm) September 1, 2022

The sweethearts have had a week of back-to-back arguments that has left Bella’s fans and viewers concerned for her mental health amid what has been described as Sheggz‘ “controlling” and “abusive” behavior.

During her Thursday diary session, Bella admitted to Big Brother that they were on the brink of a breakup and desperately in need of a dinner date for all the privacy that comes with it.

Here is what concerned viewers have to say about their relationship.

I want to ask a very honest question, do Bella & Sheggz stans actually love this Shella ship? Please answer politely and honestly. Note: I insult parents and I don’t take insults. Please answer politely. Thanks #bbnaija — Do2dtun Energy gAD (@iamDo2dtun) September 2, 2022

Sheggz can play his game without Bella and Bella can play her game without Sheggz. Thou shall not ship. I’m kinda caught in the middle here cos both of them are close to two people I actually know and are friends of mine in real life. Coconut heads. Two of them. — Pere Egbi ✊🏾 (@PereEgbi) September 2, 2022

God thank you for putting sheggz on this show so women can see what emotional abuse looks like. https://t.co/NAjxTEkLsK — Oyè. (@Tokesiii) September 2, 2022

Sheggz – 'I love you to bella' Hermes – 'After u don emotionally blackmail the poor girl' Me – hmmm 🤔hermes be dropping some facts randomly though#BBNaijaS7 #BBNaija — 🍎MERCYOSARO22★™🍎 (@Tosbarbie) September 2, 2022

The ‘what are we’ conversation between Hermes and Allysyn

Hermes and Allysyn have decided to talk about their ongoing entanglement.

On Wednesday, they decided to ask about the direction of their ongoing affair.

The conversation today was birthed by a break in communication from the night before, the housemates spoke seriously about their future, especially outside the house, noting the realities of their individual lives.

True to his response style, Hermes made a philosophical lecture of the conversation noting that Allysyn needed to make up her mind on how she intends to deal with their lives in and out of the house.

Very early on in the show, Hermes stunned the housemates with the revelation that he was in a relationship with two beautiful women in the real world.

He also made no secret of his romantic interests in Allysyn.

When the pair finally sealed things with a passionate kiss during one of the Saturday night parties, fans and shippers cheered.

Moment of reflection for Daniella

Daniella was in tears after her infamous romp with the current head of house, Dotun a night prior.

Just after Daniella seems to have been moving on from her defunct relationship with Khalid who was evicted from the reality show a couple of weeks, she hinted that she was having second thoughts about her relationship with the week’s Head of House.

On Thursday morning, Daniella was seen shedding tears as if she was apologetic about what had happened between her and Dotun.

Watch the segment below.

Biggy literally telling Daniella not to cry over spilled milk 🥛.. She is not perfect and she is only human after all.. All she can do is learn from her mistakes 🥹 VOTE DANIELLA ✅https://t.co/RI2kyWdRSB… #DaniellaPeters #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/RcHzjz6R3N — Daniella Peters 🧨 (@DaniellaPetersU) September 1, 2022

Evicted ‘Fake’ housemate gives reason for refusing to get attached with Bryann

Modella, one of the four fake Big Brother Naija Level Up housemates, was eliminated from the competition on Sunday, August 28.

She was evicted due to her inability to comply with Biggie’s demands and tasks.

She was the only contestant, though fake, who was eliminated from the competition on Sunday.

Modella was reacting to a question from a fan identified as Moalebogo Zibani, who identifies as a fan of Bryann on Twitter.

Asking the question, the fan wrote, “Biggie on behalf of Vibryannts, thank you for freeing Bryann from Modella.”

Reacting the statement, Modella had this to say, “Really… Girl… Bryann would have still wanted me to remain in the house though.”

She continued, “Me and Bryann, we are really cool. Whatever happens, happens. I am a fake housemate and I do not want him to get too attached to me.”

Watch her speak below.

I never wanted Bryann to get too attached to me because i am a fake housemate … Thank you for clarifying his babies Modella ! 😂❤️ FOCUS ON BRYANN #BryannTillDay72#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/gJgKiv5EQQ — Dolapo Klasick The Host 🎬🎤 (@KlasickTheHost) August 29, 2022

Chichi and Eloswag fall out over bathroom use

Wednesday, two housemates, Chichi and Eloswag commenced the day with conflict as they came close to throwing hands over the latter insisting on washing the bathroom before other housemates use it.

The contest also involved Rachel.

“You are one of the people always littering this bathroom,” Rachel stated while she was confronting Chichi.

Watch the segment below.

