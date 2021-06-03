BBNaija Lockdown Reunion show begins June 17 | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
BBNaija Lockdown Reunion show begins June 17
Organizers of Big Brother Naija, said on Thursday the 2021 edition of the popular reality TV show tagged: “Lockdown Reunion” show would begin on June 17.
The information was published on the various social media handles of Big Brother Naija.
A teaser has been shared online. Watch it below.
Oya, gen gen gen! How many times did we say that? Ehe! E go be premium gbas gbos! 🔥🥵
Catch yourselves some #BBNaijaReunion flames from June 17th on @africamagictv CHs 153 & 154. pic.twitter.com/gDNW61oyJP
— Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) June 3, 2021
A rapper, Olamilekan Agbeleshe aka Laycon, won the 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition.
