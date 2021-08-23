Entertainment
BBNaija: Maria, Pere, JMK, Sammie, Queen and Cross nominated for eviction
Six Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes housemates will be facing a possible eviction on Sunday, August 29.
The nominated housemates include Maria, Pere, JMK, Sammie, Queen and Cross.
Biggie revealed on Monday, August 23 that at least one of the nominated housemates will be leaving the competition on Sunday.
The current Head of House, Liquorose, whose real name is Roseline Omokhoa Afije, used her Veto power to replace Peace with Cross.
READ ALSO: BBNAIJA: Maria gets new task ahead of eviction show
Interestingly, Liquorose had nominated both Peace and Cross for possible eviction.
Meanwhile, this is the first time Shine Ya Eyes wildcards, Maria and Pere will be facing an eviction scare, recall Maria recently concluded her tenure as the Head of House.
After the nomination announcement, Liquorose was instructed to nominate her deputy and the new HOH chose Saga. Saga in turn chose Nini as his partner with whom he will enjoy the luxuries of the HOH lounge.
