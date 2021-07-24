 BBNaija organizers to update fans on Facebook after Twitter ban | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Entertainment

BBNaija organizers to update fans on Facebook after Twitter ban

Published

2 hours ago

on

Organizers of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija will update the programme’s fans across the world on Facebook and Instagram following the Nigerian government’s suspension of the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, in the country.

The Federal Government had on June 4 suspended Twitter over alleged involvement in activities capable of undermining the country’s existence.

During the premiere of this season’s edition of BBNaija on Saturday night, the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, only read comments from the reality show’s official Facebook platform.

READ ALSO: BBNaija makes changes, as 6th edition to have new voting pattern

The sixth edition of the BBNaija kicked off on Saturday.

Several fans of BBNaija using the Virtual Private Network (VPN) application to bypass restrictions on the social media platform have begun to promote their favourite housemates and the reality show.

This year’s edition of BBNaija titled: “Shine Ya Eyes will run for 72 days and ends on October 3.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....