Entertainment
BBNaija organizers to update fans on Facebook after Twitter ban
Organizers of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija will update the programme’s fans across the world on Facebook and Instagram following the Nigerian government’s suspension of the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, in the country.
The Federal Government had on June 4 suspended Twitter over alleged involvement in activities capable of undermining the country’s existence.
During the premiere of this season’s edition of BBNaija on Saturday night, the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, only read comments from the reality show’s official Facebook platform.
READ ALSO: BBNaija makes changes, as 6th edition to have new voting pattern
The sixth edition of the BBNaija kicked off on Saturday.
Several fans of BBNaija using the Virtual Private Network (VPN) application to bypass restrictions on the social media platform have begun to promote their favourite housemates and the reality show.
This year’s edition of BBNaija titled: “Shine Ya Eyes will run for 72 days and ends on October 3.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....