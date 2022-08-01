Entertainment
BBNaija: Phyna, Amaka, Cyph, two others nominated for eviction
Five Big Brother Naija housemates were nominated for possible eviction on Monday.
The first elimination show for Big Brother Naija Level Up edition will come up on Sunday.
The nominated housemates were Cyph, Phyna, Christy O, Amaka and shockingly, Hermes‘ roommate Khalid was also included.
The nomination was announced on Monday night after the Head of House games which was won by Hermes, a resident of Level 1.
READ ALSO: Hermes emerges BBNaija head of house for week 2
At least one of the quintet will leave the house on Sunday.
Ripples Nigeria reported earlier that two other contestants, Seyi and Modella had been added to the show as fake housemates.
