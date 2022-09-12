BBNaija: Sheggz, Hermes, Adekunle, Bella, Dotun, Allysyn up for eviction

On Monday, the penultimate eviction nomination took place as the Big Brother Naija Level Up competition is gradually coming to a conclusion.

Six housemates were put up for possible eviction.

For the first time since the competition kicked off, housemates, Sheggz, Hermes, Adekunle, Dotun and Allysyn will be facing an elimination scare, meanwhile, Bella recently scaled through eviction on Sunday.

In a swift save-and-replace veto process, Phyna replaced Chichi with Allysyn.

While at least one of the nominated housemates will exit the show at the end of the week, Big Brother is yet to unravel his plan for the level three house and its occupants.

It would be recalled that Doyin, Chomzy and Eloswag were evicted during the live show on Sunday.

READ ALSO: BBNaija coordinator puts up all housemates for eviction

The trio were, however, sent to a new level.

Here is how housemates were nominated.

Adekunle – Sheggz, Bella and Dotun

Daniella – Hermes, Rachael and Bella

Dotun – Rachael, Adekunle and Hermes

Bryann – Hermes, Adekunle, Bella

Bella – Daniella, Rachael and Hermes

Sheggz – Rachael, Chichi and Adekunle

Hermes – Sheggz, Bella and Rachael

Allysyn – Bella, Sheggz and Adekunle

Groovy – Allysyn, Chichi and Dotun

Chichi – Sheggz, Hermes and Bryan

Phyna – Sheggz, Bella and Adekunle.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now