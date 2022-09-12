Entertainment
BBNaija: Sheggz, Hermes, Adekunle, Bella, Dotun, Allysyn up for eviction
On Monday, the penultimate eviction nomination took place as the Big Brother Naija Level Up competition is gradually coming to a conclusion.
Six housemates were put up for possible eviction.
For the first time since the competition kicked off, housemates, Sheggz, Hermes, Adekunle, Dotun and Allysyn will be facing an elimination scare, meanwhile, Bella recently scaled through eviction on Sunday.
In a swift save-and-replace veto process, Phyna replaced Chichi with Allysyn.
While at least one of the nominated housemates will exit the show at the end of the week, Big Brother is yet to unravel his plan for the level three house and its occupants.
It would be recalled that Doyin, Chomzy and Eloswag were evicted during the live show on Sunday.
READ ALSO: BBNaija coordinator puts up all housemates for eviction
The trio were, however, sent to a new level.
Here is how housemates were nominated.
Adekunle – Sheggz, Bella and Dotun
Daniella – Hermes, Rachael and Bella
Dotun – Rachael, Adekunle and Hermes
Bryann – Hermes, Adekunle, Bella
Bella – Daniella, Rachael and Hermes
Sheggz – Rachael, Chichi and Adekunle
Hermes – Sheggz, Bella and Rachael
Allysyn – Bella, Sheggz and Adekunle
Groovy – Allysyn, Chichi and Dotun
Chichi – Sheggz, Hermes and Bryan
Phyna – Sheggz, Bella and Adekunle.
