BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes: Top 5 talking points of the week

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes has continued to fascinate fans across the country and in the diaspora, because of the drama, the controversy and the unforeseen circumstances that often play out from reality shows.

This week has served viewers more than enough pandemonium and plot twist that they subscribed for.

The week commenced with Maria’s shocking elimination on Sunday, August 29. She was unveiled as one of the wildcards at the opening part of the competition; fans expected Maria to be amongst the finalist, unfortunately, it wasn’t going to be.

She was kicked out of the competition the first time she received the unwanted nomination for eviction.

Her fans failed to turn up for her, sadly.

Despite Maria’s absence from the house, the competition is still heating up.

There are several moments to talk about, however, Ripples Nigeria has gathered five pivotal highlights from the Shine Ya Eyes house.

Check out the moments below.

1. Boma says Angel’s biggest achievement is BBNaija



Shine Ya Eyes housemates, Boma and Angel went at it on Thursday, September 2. The drama commenced after Angel eavesdropped Boma’s discussion about his fling with her.

Boma described Angel as a child, wondering why the organizers allowed her into the Shine Ya Eye House.

The fight erupted after Angel heard Boma saying BBNaija is going to be her biggest achievement.

Reacting to the big insult, Angel warned Boma never to belittle her. She added that Boma will regret his action after he leaves the show.

“I don’t know why they allowed children in here.

“This is your biggest achievement. You need serious help,” Boma said.

2. Saskay breaks Cross’s heart as she refuses to let him sleep on her bed



Despite Cross shaving his dreads off for Saskay and expressing his feelings to her, Saskay is still not going to enter a relationship with Cross.

As a matter of fact, Cross nabbed Saskay kissing fellow housemate, JayPaul on Wednesday night. Despite the shocking moment, Cross still requesed to sleep on Saskay’s bed which she declined.

Saskay said she has no plans of spending the night on any guy’s bed in the house.

In a conversation with Cross on Thursday, Saskay said she can accommodate him on her bed for just conversations but will end once it’s time to sleep.

READ ALSO: BBNaija: Maria, Pere, JMK, Sammie, Queen and Cross nominated for eviction

3. Nini discloses how she can charm President Buhari



Nini has said she has such a charming personality that even President Muhammadu Buhari can’t ignore.

Nini made this known during a discussion with Yousef, Saga, Pere, Cross, JayPaul and Saskay on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

“I know I have all it takes to get anyone a job no matter what job it is.

Like I can indulge anyone in any kind of conversation no matter who it is, even President Buhari is not an exception.

This is one thing I know I’m very good at,” she said.

4. Whitemoney shatters potential relationship with Queen



Whitemoney, one of the hot popular Shine Ya Eyes housemates has revealed that he does not want a relationship with Queen.

Whitemoney and Queen became closer in her first few weeks in the House, which got many foreseeing a relationship between them.

However, Whitemoney, while having a discussion with Cross and Emmanuel, said although Queen wants a relationship with him, he likes someone else.

He failed to reveal the female BBNaija housemate he is interested in but mentioned that he would pursue a relationship with her outside the house.

5. Tega underfire after kinky moment with Boma



During the light out period on Monday, September 30, a moment that changed the complexion of Tega’s time in the house emerged. She was seen kissing fellow housemate, Boma.

Prior to the steamy moment on Monday, the budding Nollywood actress shared a passionate kiss with Boma during a game of Truth or Dare.

Since the kiss, there have been several rumours around their seeming closeness and everything came into full circle on this controversial night.

Tega has been chastised heavily on social media for kissing Boma. It is uncertain if the controversial moment with Boma will affect the result of the upcoming eviction show on Sunday, September 5.

We are looking forward to it.

Watch the truth or dare moment below.

Join the conversation

Opinions