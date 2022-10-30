Entertainment
BBNaija star, Adekunle, to host FIFA World Cup Conference
Big Brother Naija Level Up star, Adekunle Olopade who is simply known as Adekunle has announced that he will host the upcoming FIFA World Cup conference in Qatar.
There will be 32 teams competing for the most prestigious national team football honour at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which is scheduled to start on November 20 and would come to a conclusion on December 18.
Adekunle shared the report about hosting the 2022 World Cup conference in an Instagram story on Saturday, October 29, 2022,
“Qatar 2022, YaQatar Experience Press Conference (sic) Host: yours truly,” the reality star wrote.
In another post via his Instagram page, he added while sharing a video;
“The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is about to kick off, and MultiChoice sent me this package to get me ready, and to let you know it’s about to be an experience.
Ladies and Gentlemen, are you ready for all the fun and excitement?”
Watch the video below.
