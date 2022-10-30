Connect with us

Entertainment

BBNaija star, Adekunle, to host FIFA World Cup Conference

Published

4 mins ago

on

Big Brother Naija Level Up star, Adekunle Olopade who is simply known as Adekunle has announced that he will host the upcoming FIFA World Cup conference in Qatar.

There will be 32 teams competing for the most prestigious national team football honour at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which is scheduled to start on November 20 and would come to a conclusion on December 18.

READ ALSO:‘Everything is expensive’, ex-BBNaija star, Hermes, laments

Adekunle shared the report about hosting the 2022 World Cup conference in an Instagram story on Saturday, October 29, 2022,

“Qatar 2022, YaQatar Experience Press Conference (sic) Host: yours truly,” the reality star wrote.

In another post via his Instagram page, he added while sharing a video;

“The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is about to kick off, and MultiChoice sent me this package to get me ready, and to let you know it’s about to be an experience.
Ladies and Gentlemen, are you ready for all the fun and excitement?”

Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Adekunle Olopade (@officialadekunleolopade)

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

18 − nine =

TEST

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents

“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms

In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools

In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly

In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria

With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...