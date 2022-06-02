BBNaija star Alex drags people who undergo cosmetic surgery

Alex Asogwa, former Big Brother Naija housemate has taken to her SnapChat stories to criticize people who choose to undergo cosmetic surgery.

Speaking via her SnapChat platform on Thursday, June 2, the reality star stated that people who undergo cosmetic surgery are suffering from an ‘inferiority complex’.

“In my opinion, if it is not due to health condition and you wake up and then choose to go for cosmetic surgery to add bum, touch your face or one of those mum things, you are an insecure person,” she wrote

“I also admire your courageousness as that life risk takes a lot of it but what if you had gone through the route of determination and discipline, I believe that body is achievable. My friends already know my take on this.”

She also mentioned that going cosmetic surgery doesn’t automatically make the person a bad person but, he or she does need to build self-love.

“Going for surgery doesn’t make you a bad person. But I know you need help to build self-love and the people around you aren’t helping.”

Alex’s comment is coming at the heels of the demise of a young lady identified as Christabel who allegedly died in a Lagos State hospital after undergoing a cosmetic surgery.

According to a lady who claimed to be Christabel’s friend, she died after bleeding profusely.

