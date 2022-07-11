BBNaija star, Angel Smith narrates ordeal with Nigerian police

Nigerian reality TV star, Angel Smith on Monday, July 11 claimed police officers pointed a gun at her face and that of her friend.

Speaking via her Twitter platform, the former Big Brother Naija housemate mentioned that the police officers threatened to waste her life. However, he desisted from engaging in the heinous act after she threatened to record the scene with her phone.

The reality tv star mentioned that she was in the car with a friend identified as Lydia when the incident happened. Smith in her post failed to mention where the incident occurred.

Narrating the incident on Twitter, she wrote;

“Nah cause how can a police man point a g*n at lydia and myself and threaten to waste us lmfaooo and when I said I’d record him, his tempo changed Lmfaooo”

Nah cause how can a police man point a g*n at lydia and myself and threaten to waste us lmfaooo and when I said I’d record him, his tempo changed Lmfaooo — 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻-𝗕𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮𝘀𝗵 𝗦𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵 (@theangeljbsmith) July 11, 2022

