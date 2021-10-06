Entertainment
BBNaija star, Angel, speaks on mental health after colleague, Tega, deactivated IG account
Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes finalist, Angel Smith has taken to the social media platform, Twitter to urge Nigerians to desist from trolling her colleague, Tega Dominic after she took down her Instagram account due to constant bullying online.
Angel stated that it was pivotal for people to treat everyone with love and respect without being judgmental.
It would be recalled that on Tuesday, October 5, Angel’s Shine Ya Eyes colleague, Tega Dominic appealed for truce on the microblogging site, Twitter from livid Big Brother Naija fans.
According to the reality star, she is tired of reading negative remarks on social media as it is taking a toll on her mental health.
READ ALSO: BBNaija winner, WhiteMoney, dismisses possibility of dating Queen
Tega, one of the two married housemates during the recently concluded BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes edition admitted in her post that she is not perfect, hence, she does not deserve to be judged harshly by trolls.
Reacting to this development, Angel appealed to everyone to be kind to others.
Read what she shared below.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...