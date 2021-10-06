BBNaija star, Angel, speaks on mental health after colleague, Tega, deactivated IG account

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes finalist, Angel Smith has taken to the social media platform, Twitter to urge Nigerians to desist from trolling her colleague, Tega Dominic after she took down her Instagram account due to constant bullying online.

Angel stated that it was pivotal for people to treat everyone with love and respect without being judgmental.

It would be recalled that on Tuesday, October 5, Angel’s Shine Ya Eyes colleague, Tega Dominic appealed for truce on the microblogging site, Twitter from livid Big Brother Naija fans.

According to the reality star, she is tired of reading negative remarks on social media as it is taking a toll on her mental health.

Tega, one of the two married housemates during the recently concluded BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes edition admitted in her post that she is not perfect, hence, she does not deserve to be judged harshly by trolls.

Reacting to this development, Angel appealed to everyone to be kind to others.

