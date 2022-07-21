BBNaija star, Boma Akpore relives life-threatening experience with COVID-19

A former Big Brother Naija housemate, Boma Akpore, has recounted a life-threatening experience with COVID-19.

In a lengthy post on his Instagram on Thursday, Akpore said he contracted COVID-19 in December 2020.

He added that the incident led to a terrible sinus infection that didn’t give him any relief.

The reality show star expressed gratitude to God for saving him from untimely death.

He wrote: “On December 2, 2020, I caught COVID-19 which led to me having a terrible sinus infection. Prior to that, I have never had any sinus issues for more than three days.

“Then I got extremely busy going from one film set to another in the United States, then I came to Nigeria and stayed for another six months due to being on Big Brother Naija and other press duties I had to attend.

“Afterwards I decided to return home to New York, all these while the sinus issue hasn’t given me any relief almost one year after. I decided to see an allergist and between January and March 2021, I have had multiple doctors’ appointments and tests which the scan results came back very unpleasant. “Half of my right face/nostril was blocked and I was only breathing from my left nostril. At this stage I wake up with mucus from my right nostril every single day.

“At this point , my only option was to have surgery as recommended by my doctor. Surgery date was set for April 12. Suddenly I booked a movie role in Nigeria and shooting stars April 8. So my team and I decided to postpone the surgery till after the shoot. While I was in Nigeria the reunion date was also set, so I killed both birds with one stone. As soon as the last episode was shot I took the next flight back to NYC on May 7 to prepare for my surgery on May 13.

“The doctor said the infection had already spread to the back of my head and I was told I could get blind or have brain damage as it was a head surgery really close to the brain and I was extremely scared. The surgery started at 6:30 a.m. and was due to be done at 12:00 p.m., but I couldn’t wake up for another three-and-a-half hours. Mehnnn, everyone was scared.

“I just want everyone to thank God for my life. After two months I’m back in the gym, 6th slide was me working out yesterday July 20th 2022 and ready to work again. God is good.

“I want to urge everyone to always check in with your doctors when having an usual feeling or sickness. Health is wealth! The grey area on the scan photo is the blocked part of my Face/Nostril.”

