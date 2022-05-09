Entertainment
BBNaija star Emmanuel reacts to allegations of being homos3xual
Nigerian reality tv star Emmanuel Umoh has reacted to the allegation of being homos3xual.
It was alleged over the weekend on social media that Emmanuel and fellow ex-housemate, Liquorose’s relationship ended because she caught him having intercourse with a man.
Reacting to the allegation, Emmanuel on his Instagram page, denied the allegation and threatened to sue those behind it.
“Hello friends, family and fans, I have recently been receiving messages from some misguided people who are making attempts to tarnish my reputation, one I have painstakingly built.
“These persons peddling these rumors do not have any proof for the allegations they are making, but just to gain cheap publicity and defame me, do not fall for them.
“They will be hearing from my lawyers and will surely pay for this embarrassment,” he wrote.
