BBNaija star Jaypaul to take hiatus from physical activities following health issue

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Jaypaul Ephraim, on his social media platform, Instagram has announced that he would be taking a break from physical activities following an undisclosed health issue.

The reality star in his statement revealed that he was advised to stay away from strenuous activities, but he did not disclose the health issue involved.

Read his statement below.

“This is quite a sad note for me to write but with advice from my team and medical advisers, I have been advised to take some time off from physical activities to attend to a current physical health issue.

READ ALSO: Nigerians worried about BBNaija winner Mercy Eke’s new facial look

“This means I will not be able to meet up to any physical obligation or event for at least the next two weeks so as to get back to full fitness.

“This is quite disheartening for me as I had a few events to attend, host and perform in this timeframe.

“Meanwhile, my team will make sure that major news, announcements or scheduled posts on my social media platforms will still go on as planned.

“Thank you to my amazing friends, family, flamez and all who have shown me so much love. I will be back stronger.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now