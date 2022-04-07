Entertainment
BBNaija star Ka3na laments, says ‘the devil is destroying marriages’
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Katherina Jones, popularly known as Ka3na opined on her Instagram page on Thursday, April 7 that the devil is destroying marriages.
Ka3na who participated in the 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition stated in her post that too many beautiful things are being destroyed these days primarily because of the devil’s influence.
Ka3na’s post is coming several weeks after she announced that she is now officially single.
“How about we all stay unmarried and simply love ourselves? Let’s see marriages the devil will destroy again. Respectfully,” the mother of one wrote.
“Surely the devil is up against everything beautiful this period and hopefully this too shall pass over us. My prayers are with every home under the influence of the devourer.”
