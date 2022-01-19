Entertainment
BBNaija star Ka3na says her marriage is over
Reality star Katherina Jones popularly known as Ka3na has revealed that her marriage has hit rock bottom.
The former Big Brother Naija housemate made the announcement known via her Twitter page on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
In her post, she confused her followers when she mentioned that Mr Jones remains her better half. However, she mentioned that she is ‘legally single’.
“Yes I’m legally Single! Not like anyone gives AF! Making this public for my sanity and freedom only. Mr Jones remains my better half and father to our lovely daughter. If you still don’t gerit forget aborrit #wemove,” she tweeted.
Yes I’m legally Single! Not like anyone gives AF!😏 Making this public for my sanity and freedom only. Mr Jones remain my better half and father to our lovely daughter. If you still don’t gerit forget aborrit😎 #wemove
— Ka3na ⚜️ (@official_ka3na) January 18, 2022
Ka3na and her now ex-husband have a daughter together.
